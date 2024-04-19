88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
DOTD announces traffic shift starting April 24 on I-10 westbound before College exit

BATON ROUGE - DOTD announced there would be another traffic shift on I-10 westbound near the I-12 merge. 

This shift marks another milestone in the ongoing College Flyover project, DOTD said. 

Starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, traffic will be shifted to the right starting at the I-12 eastbound exit. Construction crews will clearly mark all shifts with barricades and temporary road markings overnight on the night before. 

Upon completion of the flyover project, I-12 westbound will be reconfigured to pass beneath the new overpass, running adjacent to I-12 eastbound traffic. A dedicated College Drive exit lane for I-12 westbound will merge with the I-10 westbound College Drive exit lane, forming a new exit ramp that will be separated from I-10 traffic.

DOTD thanked drivers for their ongoing patience throughout the project. 

