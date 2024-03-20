70°
DOTD announces I-12 closure near split late Friday, early Saturday

Wednesday, March 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Interstate 12 East near the I-10/I-12 split will be completely closed overnight Friday, DOTD has announced.

The closure, from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday, is to allow the placement of a new bridge deck at the split for the College Drive Flyover project

During the closure, traffic on I-10 East heading for I-12 East will have to use the Essen Lane exit and then turn left onto the ramp for I-12 East. 

