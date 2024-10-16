67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD announces brief traffic switch for LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge project

1 hour 52 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 October 16, 2024 4:11 PM October 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

PORT ALLEN - A minor traffic shift is planned for West Baton Rouge Parish drivers at the end of the week.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, drivers on the Interstate 10 eastbound off-ramp to LA 1 southbound, as well as the Ernest Wilson Road ramp onto LA 1 southbound, will have a traffic switch onto the new LA 1 Intercoastal Bridge.

This switch will begin Thursday night and will be completed by 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

The shift is happening to allow crews to do roadwork on the stretch of road where traffic is being moved away from, a LaDOTD spokesperson said.

Trending News

The first phase of the LA 1 Intercoastal Bridge, which will feature three 12-foot travel lanes and 10-foot shoulders and greatly improve the bridge's safety and capacity for drivers, will be finished by the beginning of 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days