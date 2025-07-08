DOTD announces bid results for repair and repaving projects around capital region

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development announced Tuesday that 29 projects around the state received bids from contractors in June and will see funding for multiple repair projects in the capital region.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, bridge repair projects on Alphonse Forbes Road and East Flanacher Road received a total of about $1.5 million in bids.

West Baton Rouge Parish will see around $32 million for milling, patching and overlay on LA-1 between the Intracoastal and U.S. 190 westbound as well as on I-10 between LA-415 and approximately five miles west on LA-415.

Approximately $13 million was bid for milling, patching and overlay on Airline at the parish line between Ascension and St. John parishes.

Also, $8 million was bid for the addition of flashing yellow arrows on various roads through Tangipahoa Parish, but which roads were not specified.

"When bids for projects are received, an 'apparent low bidder' is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid," DOTD explained.