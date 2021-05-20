Donaldsonville shooting suspect arrested in West Baton Rouge

73°
Thursday, May 20 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Louisiana State Troopers arrested a man wanted for a shooting that happened in Donaldsonville Wednesday evening.

Authorities in Ascension Parish responded to a reported shooting at a shopping center on Highway 3089 just after 5:30 p.m. Witnesses said 35-year-old Romel Harvey fired several shots at a vehicle in the parking lot and then fled the scene.

Harvey was found in West Baton Rouge Parish Thursday afternoon and was booked into the parish jail. He will be transported back to the Ascension Parish Jail where he will be booked on charges of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No bond has been set yet.

