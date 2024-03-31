Donaldsonville set to host filming of 1930s-based movie 'Grilled Cheese' in April

DONALDSONVILLE - Hollywood stars Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, best known for Black Panther and the Creed trilogy, are teaming up again — this time in Donaldsonville — for their newest film 'Grilled Cheese.'

Residents might spot the movie stars in person during the three days of filming in the small Louisiana town.

When the film crew spoke with Mayor Leroy Sullivan, they told him this location was perfect for what they needed because Donaldsonville has such a historic look to it. 'Grilled Cheese' is set in the '30s and they said Donaldsonville is the perfect location to shoot scenes that take place in the past.

The town is no stranger to being apart of Hollywood South. Just a little over a year ago, the Netflix movie 'We Have A Ghost' was filmed there. Before that, the area served as a shooting location for parts of 'Bonnie and Clyde,' 'All the King's Men,' and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.'

Now that more stars are making their way to the town, residents are hoping to gain a new sense of hope for the future of their community. Its recent past has been marked by violence, including a fatal shooting that forced the interruption and evacuation of the high school's 2023 homecoming game.

"It's good they're coming because there has been too much foolishness going on lately," resident Shane Howard said. "We need some good, positive things going on in the town and in the hood."

Mayor Sullivan expressed his excitement for this partnership because the businesses that will be shut down due to filming will be compensated and other parts of the community with benefit.

"They're going to be spending money here," Mayor Sullivan said. "They're going to need material that they can get from the local hardware stores, you know, and things of that nature."

Residents also said it could potentially give young actors a chance to learn and see what the movie industry is like. Howard said this is a chance for the youth to show their talents.

"We have a lot of young positive actors in the community, in the town. All we need is a little shot."

While excitement surrounds the town, Mayor Sullivan hopes there is no negativity during Jordan and Coogler's visit.

The film crew will be shooting in Donaldsonville April 24 through 26.