Donaldsonville mayoral candidate arrested for money laundering after theft arrest earlier in month
GONZALES — A Donaldsonville mayoral candidate previously arrested for stealing copper wire from utility poles turned himself in to deputies Thursday after he was accused of laundering $100k and other financial crimes.
Glenn Price, 68, was released on bond Thursday afternoon after turning himself in on money laundering and illegal transmission of funds charges.
Price was one of two men arrested on Oct. 11 after being accused of stealing copper wire from utility poles in Livingston and East Feliciana parishes and selling it, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. He bonded out of the Sheriff's custody four days later.
Price, who is running against incumbent Leroy Sullivan in the Nov. 5 race for Donaldsonville's mayor, allegedly purchased the copper wire with cash and sold it to a recycling center in Baton Rouge without the required license and documentation. He profited more than $25,000 from these transactions, deputies said.
