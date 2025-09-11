87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donald Trump says he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1 hour 27 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 9:49 AM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — During remarks at the Pentagon, Donald Trump said Thursday he would posthumously award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a later date.

The United States’ highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, is awarded by presidents to people who have made significant contributions in a variety of areas, including culture and public service.

In his first term, Trump bestowed the honor on several people, including conservative firebrand commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trending News

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday afternoon during a speaking engagement at a Utah university.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days