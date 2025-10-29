58°
Latest Weather Blog
Domestic Violence Awareness Breakfast held Wednesday morning
Trending News
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition hosted a domestic violence awareness breakfast this morning.
The Executive Director of Louisiana's Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Delores Hurst, spoke about resources to support Alzheimer's patients who become aggressive towards family and caregivers.
“It's, it's a kind of stigmatized topic, the disease itself, but also domestic violence and the anger, the aggression that happens within the disease, within caregiving,” Delores Hurst, the Executive Director of the organization, said.
Hurst says getting an early diagnosis is the best way to prevent violence against caregivers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
-
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
-
Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails
-
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
-
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...