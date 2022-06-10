Domestic dispute leads to parking lot showdown, women fought wielding metal objects

BATON ROUGE - A domestic dispute led to a violent fight in a parking lot June 6 that ended with one woman in the hospital and the other in handcuffs.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Chrystal Dixon, 35, after she threatened another woman with a "long unknown metal object." A witness reported that once the victim armed herself with a metal tire tool from her own vehicle, Dixon returned to her car and followed the victim around the parking lot, intentionally striking her and knocking her unconscious.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a sprained left ankle and several injuries around her body.

The victim told deputies she had been in an "intermittent intimate relationship" with Dixon's husband for several years. She also said that she had recently told Dixon's husband that he was the father of her young child, which caused Dixon to threaten the victim with violence multiple times.

Dixon and the victim allegedly knew each other for ten years. The victim was able to give deputies Dixon's information leading to her arrest.

Dixon was charged with hit and run, aggravated assault, and aggravated second-degree battery.