63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dog of murdered bar owner needs forever home

2 hours 14 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 08 2022 Mar 8, 2022 March 08, 2022 4:06 PM March 08, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: WWL-TV

BOGALUSA - Jacka six-month-old Doberman/Dane mixis looking for a forever home after his owner was murdered last week.

According to WWL, Wayne Smith, owner of The Pub Lounge in Bogalusa, was shot and killed at his bar March 3.

Trending News

An effort is underway to place Jack in a new home. If you are interested in adopting Jack, call call Alysia Maloney, Founder of Equine Advocacy of Louisiana 202-909-3469 or email equineadvocacyofla@gmail.com

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days