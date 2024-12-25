Doctors find reduced alcohol cravings among patients taking anti-obesity medications

BATON ROUGE — Researchers are finding that many people who take drugs to help them lose weight are also finding that their desire for alcohol has waned.

"It hits the craving centers, so one of the ways it helps people lose weight, it decreases your cravings," said Dr. Drake Bellanger, an obesity medicine specialist at Baton Rouge General Hospital. "The craving center in our brains is a craving center regardless of if it's smoking, food or alcohol."

WATCH: This story will air on WBRZ+ at 10 p.m. Christmas night.

According to national studies, 13 percent of people have tried a weight-loss drug. A recent study found about 50 percent of people who previously drank alcohol reported reduced alcohol use after starting an anti-obesity drug.

Since alcohol can also cause weight gain, the anti-obesity drugs could have an increased impact on holiday parties, which often feature alcohol.

"What we've seen is that most people have a decreased craving for alcohol," Bellanger said. "Often times, they don't crave it as much. Sometimes people will say the taste of the drink is not the same as it use to be."

For those still wanting to hoist a drink, red wine is a preferred option for those seeking the least impact on weight and blood sugar, the doctor said.