71-year-old inmate dies in Angola, autopsy ordered
ANGOLA - A 71-year-old inmate died inside Louisiana State Penitentiary and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
The Department of Corrections said inmate William Johanson died on Friday. DOC gave no details about what happened, but said the death is under investigation.
No more information was immediately available.
