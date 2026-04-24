Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? Expert shares how to possibly save your life

BATON ROUGE — Knowing what to do in an active shooter situation can save your life.

After Thursday's mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, WBRZ's Angelica Butine spoke with Joey Comeaux from CoverSix Training Academy about how to respond in similar situations.

During an active shooting, a shot is fired every six seconds.

The first thing to do is know the surroundings, like where the exits are.

"All of these things are important because it saves your life," Comeaux said.

Comeaux, who trains people on how to respond to active shooter situations at CoverSix Training Academy, says having a plan before something happens is critical.

"My advice is that it can happen and it probably will happen," Comeaux said. "Sadly, the world we live in, everybody should be prepared and have a plan."

If gunfire is heard but not seen, Comeaux explained, run to the nearest exit somewhere safe.

When gunfire is nearby, hiding in the open can make a person vulnerable. Experts say the first option should be getting out.

Comeaux said if the exit is unknown or a room is closer, make a safe room. Close the door, turn off the lights and barricade yourself inside.

Then hide in the room somewhere. Put the phone on silent so the location is not given away.

If it feels safe to call police, make sure to tell them exactly where the location is.

"We teach 'defend' as a way as a last resort if the shooter is in your presence and you don't have anywhere to run or to hide to defend yourself," Comeaux said.

Experts like Comeaux say it's good to prepare and think about these situations every day because the body will not go where the brain has not.