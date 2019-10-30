District Attorney Hillar Moore to reveal findings on officer-involved shooting death of Calvin Toney

Calvin Toney

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings related to the officer-involved shooting death of Calvin Toney.

The findings will be released during a public presentation held on the sixth floor of City Hall at 3:30 p.m.

In November of 2017, Toney was shot and killed by a Baton Rouge Police Officer at the Palms Apartments on McClelland Drive.

The fatal incident began when Officer Darrell Carter accompanied an investigator from the state Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to an apartment occupied by Toney and his girlfriend, Naima Kimber. State Police say DCFS had been investigating Toney on allegations of child abuse.

Shortly after arriving, police say a lengthy struggle unfolded between Officer Carter and Toney. District Attorney Hillar Moore described the scene as chaotic, with Toney fighting Carter and attempting to reach for a weapon- likely the officer's TASER. Moore confirmed that this struggle is what led to the fatal shooting.

Toney's death precipitated unrest in some areas of the capital city. After Toney was shot and killed, a crowd gathered at the crime scene, some beginning to chant, "hands up, don't shoot," and "black lives matter." Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome went to the crime scene and asked the crowds to allow the police to proceed with their investigation.

Click here for WBRZ's full report on the case.