District 5 Councilmember hosting Thanksgiving community dinner this weekend
BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst is is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center.
This is the fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted at the community center on Riley Street.
"We're going to do the traditional meal this year. We're going to do Turkey... we have dressing, we have all the sides that go with us, the pies, the cakes. We want to make sure they get everything that they want. But, we'll also have music," Hurst said.
The dinner will be Sunday Nov. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free while supplies last.
