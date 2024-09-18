Distribution sites for MREs and water open Wednesday

LIVINGSTON – Sites are now set up for distributing MRE's and water to residents that have been impacted by the recent flooding.

The sites have been set up by Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security, the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard and the American Red Cross.

The distribution sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday and can be found here :



Live Oak Elementary

35194 Old LA Hwy 16, Denham Springs, 70706

(225) 665-6702



Denham Springs High School

1000 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, 70726

(225) 665-8851





Bass Pro Shops - Denham Springs

175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, 70726

(225) 271-3100





Satsuma Community Center

28975 South Satsuma Rd., Livingston, 70754

(225) 686-1111



American Legion Springfield

26200 LA-43, Springfield, 70162

(225) 294-5838

Clinton residents can go to:

Clinton Maintenance Office

12305 Jackson Street, Clinton La.

Residents in East Feliciana Parish can go to:

The Early Learning Center

9414 Plank Road

Both the Jackson Street and Plank Road locations will serve water from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The American Red Cross will also be providing hot meals at the locations starting at noon.