Distribution sites for MREs and water open Wednesday

8 years 1 month 2 days ago Tuesday, August 16 2016 Aug 16, 2016 August 16, 2016 7:25 PM August 16, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON – Sites are now set up for distributing MRE's and water to residents that have been impacted by the recent flooding.
The sites have been set up by Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security, the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard and the American Red Cross.

The distribution sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday and can be found here :
 

Live Oak Elementary
35194 Old LA Hwy 16, Denham Springs, 70706
(225) 665-6702
 

Denham Springs High School
1000 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, 70726
 (225) 665-8851
 
 

Bass Pro Shops - Denham Springs
175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, 70726
(225) 271-3100
 
             

Satsuma Community Center
 28975 South Satsuma Rd., Livingston, 70754
 (225) 686-1111
 

American Legion Springfield
26200 LA-43, Springfield, 70162
 (225) 294-5838

Clinton residents can go to:

Clinton Maintenance Office

12305 Jackson Street, Clinton La. 

Residents in East Feliciana Parish can go to:

The Early Learning Center

9414 Plank Road

Both the Jackson Street and Plank Road locations will serve water from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The American Red Cross will also be providing hot meals at the locations starting at noon. 

