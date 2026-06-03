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Disaster Recovery Centers open in Monroe and Slidell
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BATON ROUGE - Two disaster recovery centers will be open Monday, Mar. 21 in Monroe and Slidell to help Louisiana residents recovering from flooding.
The centers are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The centers are closed on Easter Sunday, Mar. 27.
The disaster recovery centers are located here:
Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Expressway
Monroe, Ouachita Parish, LA
The Towers Government Building
520 Old Spanish Trail
Slidell, St. Tammany Parish, LA
More centers are planned to open in affected parishes.
Representatives from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other agencies are at the center to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans. They can also help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, but it is not required.
Residents can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages and phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
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