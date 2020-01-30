54°
DIRTY DEEDS: Man steals $200 worth of laundry detergent

6 hours 28 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 January 30, 2020 4:07 PM January 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- A man was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of laundry detergent.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft occurred around 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Dollar General on Highway 44 in Gonzales. Surveillance video shows the man browsing an aisle of cleaning supplies, loading a shopping cart with roughly $200 worth of laundry detergent and other household items.

The man is then seen sprinting out of the store carrying what appears to be a  trashcan full of detergent.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device. 

