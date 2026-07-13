Dietitcian warns about dangers of eating too many hot dogs

CLEVELAND — July is National Hot Dog Month, and while Americans eat roughly 20 billion hot dogs every year, a registered dietitian says they should not be a regular part of anyone's diet.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic, said research points to some real health concerns tied to hot dog consumption.

"When we think about some of the research for hot dogs, we have some pretty strong data related to increases of cancer, typically of the digestive tract, so looking at colorectal cancer and stomach cancer," said Kristin Kirkpatrick. "We also know that they could have some sort of association with increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. And some studies also show an increased risk with overall mortality."

Kirkpatrick said hot dogs can also contain a lot of additives and be high in sodium.

That said, Kirkpatrick says eating one at a backyard barbecue is fine as long as moderation is the focus. She suggests buying hot dogs that have the least amount of ingredients and opting for all-beef if possible.

Choosing a whole grain bun over one made with refined carbohydrates is another option she recommends, since refined carbohydrates do not offer any nutrition.

"Every once in a while, that's okay. Maybe we're pairing it with something like potato chips. It's a lot of ultra-processed foods all at once. So maybe think about how we can add things to our plate to make it a more healthful choice," Kirkpatrick said.

"Let's have some watermelon alongside it, which is high in lycopene. Let's look at having beans, which we know are high in fiber and proteins," she said.

Kirkpatrick also said some people may assume a turkey or plant-based hot dog is a healthier option, but those can contain just as many additives and be just as high in sodium.