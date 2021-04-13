67°
DEVELOPING: Body found in Mississippi River near Reserve
RESERVE - First responders recovered a body from the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the body was found around 11 a.m. near Reserve. Officials have released no other details on the person's identity nor the manner of death at this time.
WBRZ has reached out to local authorities for more information.
This is a developing story.
