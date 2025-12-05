Latest Weather Blog
Developer charged with theft, bank fraud tied to $11 million Scotlandville development project
BATON ROUGE - State officials charged a developer for an affordable housing project near Scotland Avenue with multiple financial crimes, court records show.
Bradley Brown was charged with felony theft over $25,000, three counts of bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, money laundering and filing false public records.
Brown's project, "Housing for Heroes", received over $6 million in allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by the Metro Council to be used to build affordable housing for essential workers. It was set to cost over $11 million to create 36 low-income apartments for health care workers and professionals.
The state alleged that Brown attempted to defraud three separate banks of over $1.2 million between December 2021 and August 2022. They also claim Brown stole around $25,000 from the city of Baton Rouge.
The project previously faced delays in 2023 after former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said developers hadn't met federal requirements.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Glen Oaks High School's new Theatrical Arts Department puts on inaugural production...
-
Get 2 Moving: Skateboarding at Perkins Road Community Park
-
Westdale Middle School closing tomorrow due to sewage issue
-
Having trouble with your toilets? City says heavy rain impacting sewer systems
-
Accused drug dealer escapes from Vermilion Parish Jail, sheriff says
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday