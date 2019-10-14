Developer plans new residential project off Nicholson, near LSU

BATON ROUGE - A 62-lot residential development at Ben Hur Road and Nicholson Drive has been purchased by developer, Arthur Lancaster for $1.2 million.

According to The Baton Rouge Business Report, part of the LSU-area development will consist of a series of semi-detached houses called 'Creekside Cottages.'

This section of the subdivision will make up 60% of the entire development.

The area, however, is located within a flood zone, which means developers will have to raise the housing units above base flood elevations.

Creekside Cottages was approved by the Planning Commission and Metro Council in September, and the commission rezoned the land from office to compact neighborhood use in August.

