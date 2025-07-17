77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Devall Road at Joe Sevario Road in Galvez closed for several hours due to downed line

4 hours 24 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, July 17 2025 Jul 17, 2025 July 17, 2025 11:33 AM July 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GALVEZ — Devall Road at Joe Sevario Road was closed Thursday after a downed tree got entangled in utility lines. 

DEMCO responded to the scene and predicts that restoration of power and clearing the downed tree and line to take up to six hours. 

Access to the Keystone subdivision remains open via the La. 933 entrance, Ascension Parish officials said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days