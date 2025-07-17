Devall Road at Joe Sevario Road in Galvez closed for several hours due to downed line

GALVEZ — Devall Road at Joe Sevario Road was closed Thursday after a downed tree got entangled in utility lines.

DEMCO responded to the scene and predicts that restoration of power and clearing the downed tree and line to take up to six hours.

Access to the Keystone subdivision remains open via the La. 933 entrance, Ascension Parish officials said.