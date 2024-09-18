Detectives working to identify men who stole push mowers from Zachary business

88°
Wednesday, September 18 2024
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

ZACHARY — Zachary Police Department detectives are searching for two men accused of stealing two push-mowers from a local hardware store.

Officials say the suspects fled in a white 4-door Chevrolet Silverado after the theft.

Anyone with information on the identity of either man can email jminor@zacharypd.org.

