Detectives trying to identify person suspected in robbery on North Street

Wednesday, April 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a person believed to be suspected in a robbery on North Street.

Officials said the robbery happened on April 20 in the 3000 block of North Street. The individual is believed to have a tattoo above the left eyebrow and was last seen fleeing the area on a black bicycle heading north on N. 31st Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867

