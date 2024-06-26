Detectives seeking information on unsolved 2021 murder

Timothy Brown

ST. GABRIEL - Police are still searching for answers regarding an unsolved murder that happened in 2021.

The St. Gabriel Police Department was called to Timothy Brown's home in December 2021. Brown had multiple gunshot wounds and he died at the scene.

Investigators and Brown's family are still looking for answers.

Anyone with information about Brown's death is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.