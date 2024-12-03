62°
Detectives searching for suspect in theft from Perkins Road business

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a suspect in a theft from a business on Perkins Road that happened in October. 

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the person pictured above is believed to be connected to a theft from a clothing store on Perkins Road on Oct. 29. 

The person left the store without paying for approximately $8,000 of merchandise. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

