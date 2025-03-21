63°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for suspect in Hammond kidnapping, rape
HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man accused of a kidnapping and rape in Tangipahoa Parish.
Officers were called to a hospital where they spoke to the victim Thursday evening. The Hammond Police Department obtained video footage of a possible suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Donnie Stevenson, and his vehicle, believed to be a red Honda Accord.
Anyone with information about Stevenson's whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD at (1-800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Touch A Truck
-
Deputies arrest four people in connection to Bayou Classic shooting that left...
-
2une In Previews: Boosie Bash at Southern University
-
Police trying to identify man wanted in Tuesday shooting on Newcastle Avenue
-
Crews respond to vacant house fire on Smiley Street in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...
-
LSU baseball bringing their arsenal of arms on their first SEC road...
-
Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup