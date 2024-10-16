70°
Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing almost $20K of merchandise from multiple stores
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people accused of thefts from multiple stores in the area totaling almost $20,000.
The pair pictured above is believed to be responsible for thefts from multiple stores in recent days. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said as of Wednesday, the total of their thefts was estimated to be worth over $17,400.
Anyone with information on their identities is encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
