62°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for man wanted for second-degree murder
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a man wanted for murder charges.
CrimeStoppers posted pictures of 22-year-old Floyd Thibodeaux to social media Wednesday morning.
Thibodeaux is wanted for one charge each of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in connection with a homicide that happened on South Tamari Drive on December 18, 2023.
Trending News
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit
-
Springfield officer arrested, accused of inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile
-
New state tax overhaul raises questions about costs
Sports Video
-
Three LSU Tigers plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
-
LSU men's basketball defeats Florida State 85-75 in SEC/ACC Challenge
-
LSU OT Will Campbell declares for 2025 NFL draft
-
Southern is confident in their growth as a team as they head...
-
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens named SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year