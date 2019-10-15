Detectives nab man for allegedly selling fake inspection stickers, eating drugs in front of grandchildren

Ivan Lemar

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man who, while in the presence of his grandchildren, attempted to eat evidence of what may have been drugs.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge City Police were conducting patrols when they noticed a man attempting to sell fake inspection stickers out of his car.

Ivan Lemar was allegedly going from pump to pump at a gas station, trying to persuade people to purchase the fraudulent stickers. When the detectives went to Lemar's car to question him, he allegedly grabbed an unknown object from his coin tray and ate it.

When asked what he'd ingested, Lemar claimed he'd eaten "some marijuana."

Upon searching Lemar's vehicle, authorities discovered evidence of a powdery white substance that later tested positive as cocaine.

During this entire incident, Lemar's grandchildren were in the backseat of the vehicle.

The 48-year-old was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His charges include, forgery, obstruction of justice, three counts of using a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and possession of cocaine.