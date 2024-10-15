75°
Detectives attempting to identify two people allegedly connected to sexual assault on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify the two people in the above image for their alleged involvement in a sexual assault that happened at the beginning of October on LSU's campus.
The assault happened on Oct. 1, but detectives did not provide further details regarding the incident, such as where it happened.
Anyone with information about the crime or the identities of the two pictured individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at (225) 344-7867.
