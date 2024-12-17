80°
Detectives attempting to identify suspect in shooting on North Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect in a shooting that took place on North Ardenwood Drive.

BRPD says the shooting happened on Nov. 26 in the 1000 block of North Ardenwood. The shooting did not result in any fatalities.

Anyone with information is urged to call 225-344-7867.

