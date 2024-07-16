Detectives attempting to identify pair of suspected vehicle burglars

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.

The two individuals pictured above are believed to be the suspects in several armed burglaries on Eastgate Drive. Law enforcement did not specify when the burglaries took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.