93°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives attempting to identify pair of suspected vehicle burglars
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.
The two individuals pictured above are believed to be the suspects in several armed burglaries on Eastgate Drive. Law enforcement did not specify when the burglaries took place.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man cited for negligent injuring of adult, child after truck crashes into...
-
LPSO declares 'crack is back' after drug raid yields crack, cocaine, meth
-
Man arrested for assault told deputies a woman had robbed him at...
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office searching for truck thief
-
Koch Methanol St. James hopes to strengthen ties with community after controversial...
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ
-
SEC Media Days: Brian Kelly confident in QB Garrett Nussmeier
-
2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC Media Days in Dallas