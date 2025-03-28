Despite efforts, leaning utility pole secured by rope until company moves cable

LIVONIA - A man trying to get an internet company to take care of their equipment says he was told he'd need to become a customer to submit a work order.

Phil Hoffman has a utility pole at the corner of his front yard. That utility pole, owned by Entergy, is leaning and at risk of falling. Entergy replaced the pole and moved their utilities over in late December. The old pole is still standing, secured with a rope to the new pole. Hoffman says there's nothing more Entergy can do until Zito Media moves it's utility line from the old pole to the new one.

"You know, eventually that rope is going to break," said Hoffman.

Despite Hoffman's efforts, the old pole is still there months later.

"I've made several attempts, I've talked to several people and I was just getting the run around," he said.

Hoffman has called, explained the situation, provided the location and his contact information. He says his wife had been calling weekly. They've even been told a work order's been made to move the utility, yet nothing's happened.

After visiting a Zito Media location in Maringuoin, Hoffman learned there is no work order.

"The last person said, 'You don't have a work order, you're not a customer so I don't know who told you that, you need a work order and you can't have that if you're not a customer,'" said Hoffman.

Hoffman explained to 2 On Your Side that in order to get something done about the leaning pole, he'd have to become a Zito Media customer. It's not something he's considering and instead called WBRZ.

On Wednesday, 2 On Your Side sent an email to Zito Media and a response was provided within minutes. They asked for a photo of the leaning pole supported with a rope. Once that photo was received, Zito Media said they'd send it to the appropriate department to get it handled.

Each day that goes by, Hoffman drives by the pole hoping someone will take it down before it falls.