Deputy-teacher couple indicted on 150 combined charges in child rape case

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher and a sheriff's deputy arrested in a shocking child rape investigation were formally charged on more than 100 combined counts Tuesday.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were both indicted on 150 total charges including child porn, rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and video voyeurism. Dennis was additionally indicted for the sexual abuse of a dog.

Perkins, a fired Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy, and his wife, who resigned from the Livingston Parish school system after her arrest, were booked in October for working together in the exploitation and sexual abuse of children.

Among the charges included in the indictment Tuesday, is one related to food being tainted by a substance in a criminal or malicious way. WBRZ reported Cynthia Perkins was accused of serving food covered in bodily fluids to students at the school where she worked. A parent told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, investigators said her child was positively identified on two different occasions being served what is believed to be tainted food brought to a school by Cynthia Perkins. There are reportedly recordings or images of children eating donuts and a cupcake-like item tainted with bodily fluids.

Both are being held without bond on the new charges brought against them.

The state Attorney General’s Office is leading the prosecution in the case.