Deputy suspended and demoted for meddling in traffic stop outside jurisdiction

BRUSLY - An Iberville Parish deputy has been suspended without pay for two weeks for meddling in a traffic stop outside of Iberville Parish.

A Brusly police officer stopped a driver on suspicion of DWI last week on LA Hwy. 1. During the stop, Iberville Deputy Danny Falcon pulled up in a white truck and began interfering with the investigation. That truck was an Iberville Parish sheriff's unit, but "never displayed emergency lights," according to the police report.



The report also said Falcon flashed a badge and refused to cooperate with commands from the officers.



"I instructed the driver to stop resisting and to identify himself to which he began yelling at me as well," the Brusly officer noted. "I noticed a handgun in between the driver's legs and instructed him to not move. The driver began yelling 'no s***! I'm a f****** cop.' I drew my taser and told the driver if he did not comply he would be tased. At this moment I felt in fear for my safety and the safety of everyone at the scene. I grabbed the left wrist of the driver and he responded by slamming his pistol down on the center console."



The report continued, saying the Brusly officer and a Port Allen city marshal wound up handcuffing Falcon. He was taken to the Brusly police station until his superiors arrived to pick him up.



"...conduct unbecoming of a law enforcement officer that works for the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office," Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said about the encounter.



Stassi said Falcon has been employed with the department for 25 years. He was stripped of his rank as sergeant and was also placed on a two-week suspension without pay.



"He is my friend," Stassi said. "It's not easy to do these things to people you know and have grown up with, but we are the law. We are not above the law."



The Brusly police chief told WBRZ, his officers initially thought the man they had stopped may have been under investigation by Falcon, which is why the deputy was not arrested. Brusly Police decided to let the sheriff's office handle the matter internally.