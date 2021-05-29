73°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy-involved shooting severely injured 70-year-old, state police investigating
AVOYELLES PARISH - State police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that severely injured a 70-year-old man.
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office to investigate the shooting around 7 p.m. Friday.
The incident occurred when Avoyelles Parish deputies arrived at a domestic disturbance scene on Louisiana Highway 114 in Hessmer.
According to reports, Hessmer resident Ovide Joseph Moras started shooting at the deputies as they approached the home. Deputies shot back, severely injuring Moras.
Trending News
Moras was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their...
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies
-
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm