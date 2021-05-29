73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy-involved shooting severely injured 70-year-old, state police investigating

3 hours 41 minutes ago Saturday, May 29 2021 May 29, 2021 May 29, 2021 3:26 PM May 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AVOYELLES PARISH - State police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that severely injured a 70-year-old man.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office to investigate the shooting around 7 p.m. Friday.

The incident occurred when Avoyelles Parish deputies arrived at a domestic disturbance scene on Louisiana Highway 114 in Hessmer.

According to reports, Hessmer resident Ovide Joseph Moras started shooting at the deputies as they approached the home. Deputies shot back, severely injuring Moras.

Trending News

Moras was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days