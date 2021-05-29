Deputy-involved shooting severely injured 70-year-old, state police investigating

AVOYELLES PARISH - State police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that severely injured a 70-year-old man.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office to investigate the shooting around 7 p.m. Friday.

The incident occurred when Avoyelles Parish deputies arrived at a domestic disturbance scene on Louisiana Highway 114 in Hessmer.

According to reports, Hessmer resident Ovide Joseph Moras started shooting at the deputies as they approached the home. Deputies shot back, severely injuring Moras.

Moras was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured at the scene.