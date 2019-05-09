Deputy fired after video shows him slamming suspect's head into SUV

PLATTENVILLE - A deputy was fired after video showed him roughing up a man in custody.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon confirmed to WBRZ that the deputy seen in the video had been terminated from the department Thursday morning. The sheriff said the incident is being turned over to the district attorney's office, which will decide whether to pursue criminal charges.

A letter of termination addressed to deputy Joseph Freeman said that evidence supported the claim the suspect had resisted, but the deputy's excessive use of force was "in violation of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Policy and Procedure."

The sheriff said the arrestee, identified as Jose Rodriguez Fernandez, was taken into custody at a Chevron gas station in Plattenville but didn't immediately say what crime of which he was initially suspected.