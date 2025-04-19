Deputy critically injured by car while directing traffic out of hospital, family says

LIVONIA - A deputy hit by a car while directing traffic around the scene of a large-scale oil tank fire is out of the hospital, according to his family.

Pointe Coupee Parish Deputy Robert Williams was critically injured but was in stable condition within 24 hours after he was struck. He was helping a fire official's pickup truck to leave the tank fire when he was hit. The car also struck the pickup truck, injuring two firefighters and the car's driver as well.

Williams' brother, Jermaine, posted that Robert Williams left the hospital and is rehabbing. PCPSO previously held a blood drive for Williams and plans to hold a dinner fundraiser on May 16 alongside Jermaine Williams.