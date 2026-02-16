53°
Deputies looking for work release inmate who walked off Baton Rouge job site
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching for a work release inmate who walked off a job site in Baton Rouge on Monday.
The inmate, 41-year-old Dwayne Cedotal, is described as a 5'7" white male from Plaquemine. He is serving a Department of Corrections sentence for simple burglary and was in a work release program through the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Cedotal was working at a job site along North Street in Baton Rouge when he walked away.
WBRSO asks anyone with information about Cedotal's whereabouts to call (225) 490-8599.
