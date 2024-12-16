Deputies warn people of QR code 'brushing' scam when receiving packages

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warned people Monday about a scam reported in multiple other states in which packages are used to get someone's personal information.

According to the sheriff's office, a "brushing" scam is when an unexpected package is delivered to a person's address with no return listed on the box. Inside the package, a QR code that supposedly has the information of the person who sent the package is included.

However, when the code is scanned, all the information on the phone will be sent to scammers. The sheriff's office says the gifts can be kept or thrown away, but the QR code should not be scanned under any circumstance.

No local reports have been made regarding this scam. Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact the sheriff's office.