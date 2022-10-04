Deputies seeking three women seen stealing over $600 of liquor from Walmart

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are searching for three women who allegedly stole over $600 worth of liquor from a Walmart.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that detectives were seeking out the three, seen on surveillance cameras stealing the alcohol and driving away in a light-colored SUV.

APSO asks that anyone with information regarding the three women contact detectives anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellphone or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).