79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for woman who stole car from Essen Lane RaceTrac

4 hours 3 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 2:18 PM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for a woman who stole a car while its owner was inside a RaceTrac on Essen Lane.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that the owner of the Honda Fit left the car running while inside the gas station's convenience store on March 23.

Deputies said the theft victim saw a woman enter the car and drive away. The car was found abandoned on Interstate 10 near College Drive.

Trending News

Deputies ask anyone who knows anything about the theft or can identify the thief to call EBRSO's auto theft division at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days