Deputies searching for woman believed to have robbed an Ethel convenience store

Thursday, July 11 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

ETHEL — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman believed to be part of the theft of a convenience store in Ethel. 

Deputies said they are investigating the theft of Pop's Country Store at the intersection of La. 10 and La. 19. They said the woman they are investigating was seen on store surveillance cameras.

Deputies said the suspect has tattoos on her right shoulder and shin.

