Deputies searching for woman accused of stealing several Stanley cups from multiple parishes
COVINGTON - Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who has been reportedly stealing Stanley cups from across parishes.
While the sheriff's office did not specify when or where these thefts happened, pictures of the woman were shared on social media with a request for help in identification.
Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact the STPSO at (985) 898-2338.
