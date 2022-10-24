83°
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. 

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Phillips is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.

