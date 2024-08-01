94°
Deputies searching for suspect in early morning homicide that left 26-year-old dead in Gonzales

2 hours 6 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 August 01, 2024 11:52 AM August 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Deputies are searching for the suspect in a Thursday morning homicide that left a 26-year-old Gonzales man dead.

Mark Johnson Jr. was found shot dead shortly after 1 a.m. inside a Gonzales apartment along La. 44, deputies said. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

