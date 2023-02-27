81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for missing teenage girl last seen in Addis

3 hours 17 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, February 27 2023 Feb 27, 2023 February 27, 2023 9:31 AM February 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are searching for Lacy Webre, a missing girl last seen Feb. 23.

Webre is described as having dyed black hair and brown eyes. She is 16, 5'5", and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing the hoodie pictures above, gray leggings, and pink and blue tennis shoes. 

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding Webre's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Addis Police Department at (225) 343-5525.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days