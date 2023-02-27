81°
Deputies searching for missing teenage girl last seen in Addis
ADDIS - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are searching for Lacy Webre, a missing girl last seen Feb. 23.
Webre is described as having dyed black hair and brown eyes. She is 16, 5'5", and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing the hoodie pictures above, gray leggings, and pink and blue tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Webre's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Addis Police Department at (225) 343-5525.
